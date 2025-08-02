‘Want more speed cameras?’ Bellevue asks residents for feedback

Bellevue is seeking community input on a proposal to expand its speed safety camera program, part of its effort to eliminate serious traffic crashes.

The proposal would install speed cameras in more areas, including hospitals, school zones, and crash-prone roads.

Speeding remains a leading cause of fatal and serious crashes in Bellevue, according to officials. The city’s broader deployment of cameras is part of its Vision Zero strategy, a commitment to end severe traffic injuries and fatalities by 2030.

Bellevue said it will review camera placement to ensure no single community is disproportionately affected. Officials said they are committed to ensuring that no single community is unfairly targeted.

The money collected from camera fines would also support low-income neighborhoods and areas with higher numbers of traffic crashes.

A list of locations will be reviewd by the end of 2025, with installation expected to begin in mid-2026.

Residents can share their thoughts through an online questionnaire available now on the City of Bellevue’s website.

