Walmart theft suspect tosses pistol while running from police in Yelm, sheriff says

YELM, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says deputies responded to a report of a man shoplifting from a Walmart in Yelm on Saturday night.

At around 9:10 p.m., an officer with the Yelm Police Department was in the area and saw the man running out of the store’s parking lot.

Bodycam video posted to Facebook shows authorities chasing the suspect down in a residential area near Old McKenna Road before he was taken into custody.

A K9 named Asher was called in for an evidence search and found a loaded pistol that the suspect most likely threw while running from police, TSCO said.

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