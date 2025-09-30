Walmart is closing this King County store

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Walmart is closing its store and pharmacy on South 314th Street in Federal Way.

The closure will happen on October 31.

Approximately 250 people work at the store. Walmart said employees will be eligible to transfer to another store. There are two nearby: a Walmart Supercenter on 16th Avenue South and another in Auburn.

The Federal Way Supercenter underwent an extensive remodel in 2024.

Walmart said pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another convenient Walmart location.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Federal Way general store. We look forward to continuing to serve them at our Federal Way Supercenter or other nearby locations, on Walmart.com, and through delivery to their home or business,” Anne Hatfield of Walmart Global Communications told KIRO 7 News.

No other Walmart closures in the state are planned at this time. The company has 63 other stores in Washington.

