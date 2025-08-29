Walk-a-thon event for the missing Jonathan Hoang begins today in Kirkland

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A walk-a-thon for the missing Jonathan Hoang will start today at 7:30 p.m. and run overnight until Saturday at 5:30 p.m., Light the Way announced.

Hoang, a 21-year-old autistic man, went missing in Arlington on March 30. Since his disappearance, Hoang’s family has conducted various campaigns in hopes of leading to Hoang’s whereabouts.

The walk-a-thon will consist of a 4.1-mile walking loop in the South Juanita neighborhood of Kirkland. The walk will begin and end at Juanita Beach Park.

Light the Way, a missing persons advocacy project, will host the walk-a-thon for Hoang.

“Join us this Friday and Saturday for Jonathan Hoang’s 22nd Birthday Walkathon as we come together in love, hope, and determination to bring Jonathan home,” Light the Way stated.

The reward for finding Hoang was increased in June from the former $10,000 total to $100,000, courtesy of a donation from a Florida car dealership.

In late July, Hoang’s family hosted an event providing coffee cup sleeves with Hoang’s photo and information detailed on them.

Hoang’s family previously said that if anyone sees him, he is extremely friendly and approachable. They said to take his photo and call 911.

“Every step we take is for Jonathan,” Light the Way stated. “Every step is a reminder that he is loved, missed, and never forgotten.”

