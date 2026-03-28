Walgreens to close location in Seattle’s Central District

SEATTLE — Walgreens confirmed its location at South Jackson Street and 25th Avenue South will be closing on May 19th.

The company says customers can still fill prescriptions at the location until then, but after its closure, they will automatically be transferred to the location on 4412 Ranier Avenue South - around 3 miles away.

Walgreens tells KIRO 7 that customers with prescriptions at the South Jackson Street store will receive free prescription delivery for 90 days after May 19.

When asked about a reason for the closure, Walgreens did not comment.

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