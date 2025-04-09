WA wolf population declines for first time in 16 years

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Washington’s wolf population has declined for the first time in 16 years.

As of 2024, data shows 230 wolves across 43 packs, a decrease from 254 wolves in 2023, according to The Washington State Standard.

In the 1930s, the wolf population in Washington was nearly wiped out. However, it began to recover in 2008 with the establishment of a resident pack in Okanogan County. Since then, the wolf population in the state increased by approximately 20% annually.

Data from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WSFW) revealed that at least 37 wolves died or were killed last year. The most alarming decrease happened on the Colville Reservation, where the population dropped from 59 to 39.

Eighteen of those wolves were legally hunted on Colville land. One was killed by Spokane tribal hunters, and seven wolves were poached. Wolves are protected by state and federal laws, with penalties for poaching. Over the past two years, the average annual death toll increased to 30, compared to a range of 12-30 in the previous five years.

Growing disputes over livestock protection

Tensions between wildlife advocates and ranchers are escalating as concerns over wolf attacks on livestock increase. In response, the WDFW killed five wolves to protect ranchers’ property.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission recently decided against downgrading wolves from “endangered” status, a move that would have eased regulations on poaching and livestock protection permits. The commission recently voted to keep wolves listed as “endangered,” rejecting a proposal that would have relaxed regulations on hunting them.

Over $1.3 million of that amount was spent on research, while the remaining funds were used to compensate ranchers for lost livestock, remove wolves, and implement measures to separate wolves from livestock.





