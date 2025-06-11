WA toddler dies after wandering away from hotel and into Columbia River

DALLES, Ore. — The Dalles Police Department in Oregon says a toddler from Washington died after wandering away from a hotel and falling into the Columbia River.

On Saturday, just after 9 a.m., someone called 911 to report that a three-year-old was missing from the Columbia River Hotel and Conference Center in Dalles, Oregon.

Police say the child was visiting the area with family from Washington.

Law enforcement rushed to the area and started searching for the child.

Police say the child was found in the river near the Oregon shoreline.

The toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive.

The Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team is investigating.

©2025 Cox Media Group