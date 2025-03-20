WA State Parks to open same-day reservations to all campgrounds

Instead of a first come, first serve basis, Washington State Parks are opening up same-day reservations at all reservable campgrounds.

Starting on March 24, campers have until 2 p.m. on the expected day of arrival to make a same-day reservation, WA State Parks announced.

After 2:30 p.m., unreserved sites will turn to a first come, first serve basis, State Parks said in a release.

The newly expanded reservations would not apply to vacation rentals, roofed accommodations, yurts, and day-use facilities.

Campers can visit washington.goingtocamp.com to make reservations or call 1-888-226-7688.

Washington State Parks says with the success of opening same-day reservations in September 2023, the program was expanded to 24 parks last year with 7,000 reservations made.

