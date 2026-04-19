WA sheriff ‘loyalty oath’ law challenge moved to Thurston County ahead of key May hearing

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A legal challenge to Washington’s new sheriff eligibility law, including a controversial oath requirement, is being moved to Thurston County, where a similar case is already underway.

Judge Adam Walser of Lincoln County Superior Court declined Thursday to rule on the merits of the case or issue an emergency injunction, instead siding with the state and ordering the venue change.

Walser said consolidating the cases in one court would help avoid conflicting rulings across Washington. He also determined the situation did not rise to the level of an emergency requiring immediate court intervention.

The lawsuit was filed by four eastern WA sheriffs

John Nowels, Glenn Blakeslee, Brad Manke, and Ray Maycumber filed the lawsuit, all of whom are up for election this year.

They are challenging a newly signed law by Gov. Bob Ferguson that requires sheriff candidates to meet specific qualifications and sign a sworn statement confirming compliance with standards set by the Criminal Justice Training Commission.

Those requirements include a minimum of five years of law enforcement experience, age limits, and no disqualifying criminal history.

The sheriffs argue the law is unconstitutional and amounts to a “loyalty oath” that could allow the state to control who can run for sheriff instead of voters. Their attorney also argued the requirement could infringe on free speech.

“We’re talking about the gravest possible consequence under the First Amendment … where time is of the essence,” Attorney Mark Lamb explained. “In this situation, that an abridgment of a First Amendment right, even for minimal periods of time, unquestionably constitutes an irreparable injury.”

That date comes just days before the May 4–8 candidate filing window, when sheriff candidates must submit the required sworn statements under the new law, setting up a fast-moving legal battle with potential statewide impact.

State attorneys, led by Solicitor General Noah Purcell, counter that sheriff candidates already certify similar standards under existing law and say the lawsuit is based on a misunderstanding of the statute.

“All of the plaintiff sheriffs are currently certified by the Criminal Justice Training Commission. They are currently certified under the exact standard that they’re saying they can’t possibly comply with,” Purcell said in court. “So, the idea that somehow, in the next two weeks, something’s going to change that will render them unable to comply with that law just doesn’t it doesn’t pass the smell test. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

The case now moves to Thurston County, where a related lawsuit is set for a key hearing on May 1.

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