WA Senate approves bill that would raise littering fines for first time in over a decade

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Littering in Washington could now cost more, following the Senate’s passage of House Bill 129, which raises fines for littering.

Sponsored by Rep. Mark Klicker (R-Walla Walla), the bill increases the fine for littering up to $125 per cubic foot of trash. If the littering happens on a state highway, an additional $93 fine applies.

This is the first time littering penalties have been raised since 1993.

New bill would raise fines for littering

Klicker said he introduced the bill after noticing increasing litter on Washington’s roads. In 2022, residents dumped nearly 38 million pounds of trash—42% more than the national average, according to Klicker’s press release.

An earlier version of the bill proposed creating a task force to study litter prevention, but that provision was removed. Another amendment delays a planned increase in the fee for reusable plastic bags from 2026 to 2028, keeping the current 8-cent fee for both plastic and paper bags.

The bill now returns to the House for a final vote on the amended version before heading to the governor’s desk.

©2025 Cox Media Group