WA reports 40 measles cases in 2026, more than triple all of 2025

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has reported 40 measles cases in 2026 — more than triple the number of cases reported in all of 2025.

Three recent cases, two reported in Kittitas County and one in Spokane, have no known source of exposure, health officials stated in a news release Thursday. That means even after a thorough investigation, DOH was unable to determine how those individuals caught the virus, meaning measles is spreading undetected in Washington communities.

“We are entering a new, more dangerous stage of measles spread in Washington, and the only way to protect our communities is for Washingtonians to work together,” Dr. Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, DOH State Health Officer, stated.

Kittitas County experiencing measles outbreak

Last week, the Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) confirmed two measles cases and identified a potential exposure at Valley View Elementary School between April 8 and 15. Health officials said KCPHD is working with the school to limit further spread.

DOH noted that with the two new cases and a previously reported case, Kittitas County is now experiencing a measles outbreak, which is defined as three or more related cases.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and stay home at the first sign of illness.

“All adults and children should get up to date on the MMR vaccine immediately, and everyone – vaccinated and unvaccinated – needs to stay home at the first signs of infection, even before any rash has started,” Kwan-Gett stated.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, rash

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when a person coughs, sneezes, breathes, or talks, according to DOH. The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after the infected person has left the area.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, and runny nose. They are followed by red, watery eyes and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. Symptoms usually appear seven to 21 days after exposure, DOH stated.

Those who develop symptoms, especially those not up to date on their MMR vaccines, are urged to stay home and to call their doctor or health care provider. Health officials said people should not go to a clinic or hospital without calling them first to tell them they want to be checked for measles.

“Measles spreads easily, and people can pass it on before they realize they’re sick,” Michele Roberts, DOH Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, stated. “We all have busy lives, but if you have symptoms, take a moment to pause — stay home and contact your health care provider. That simple step can help prevent spreading measles to others.”

If left untreated, measles can lead to serious health issues, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Babies, young children, and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk, according to DOH.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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