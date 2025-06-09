WA Rep. pushes bill that challenges NCAA settlement, seeks fair pay for student-athletes

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Washington representative proposed a bill that would help create clear rules for the compensation student-athletes receive, and how to better distribute the earnings evenly.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-Washington), Chair of the Congressional College Sports Caucus, proposed the Restore College Sports Act to combat the settlement agreement in the House v. NCAA litigation.

“The House settlement locks in an unsustainable model that enriches the power conferences at the expense of everyone else—walk-ons, women’s teams, Olympic sports,” Baumgartner said.

The NCAA settlement

Grant House, a former Arizona State swimmer, sued the Power 5 NCAA conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, and Pac-12) and landed a settlement that ended the prohibition on schools paying student-athletes for NIL (name, image, and likeness).

A major component of the new settlement included $2.7 billion in back pay for NCAA athletes who competed between 2016 and 2024. The money will come from the NCAA and all its conferences.

Each school can share nearly $20 million of its revenue with student-athletes for NIL. The payments would come from media rights agreements, ticket sales, and sponsorships.

Baumgartner’s Restore College Sports Act

Baumgartner cited key issues within college athletics that contributed to a financial imbalance between the NCAA and its athletes.

“Power 5 conferences generated approximately $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022 alone,” Baumgartner wrote. “Average head football coach salary in Power 5 schools exceeded $6 million annually, compared to zero direct revenue sharing with athletes.”

Baumgartner also emphasized the impact that conference realignment can have on the academic performance of NCAA athletes.

“Overextended conference realignments cause excessive travel, undermining academic performance and athlete health,” Baumgartner stated.

Baumgartners solution

Baumgartner highlighted four key measures to address systematic inequities in NCAA athletics. The first is to establish a National Standards Commission.

“Create an independent commission, including student-athlete representation, empowered to set uniform national standards for collegiate athletics,” Baumgartner stated.

Baumgartner’s second decree is to implement equitable revenue sharing for NIL earnings.

“Pools NIL revenues nationally and redistributes them equally to all student-athletes—ensuring equal shares for high-profile stars, women’s sports athletes, freshmen in non-revenue sports, and team backups alike,” Baumgartner wrote.

His last two goals are to end exploitative conference realignments, and to cap excessive coaching salaries.

“Requires athletic conferences to operate within single time zones, drastically reducing travel burdens and prioritizing student-athletes’ academic and physical well-being,” Baumgartner stated. “Sets reasonable limits on coaching salaries, reallocating savings to student-athlete educational resources, healthcare, and support services.”

The impact of the Restore College Sports Act

The act aims to provide student-athletes with fair treatment, improved educational outcomes, and financial support.

Baumgartner noted that the bill would prioritize the welfare of athletes, safeguard fairness, and promote integrity for all student-athletes.

Baumgartner’s call for a Trump Executive Order

The release called for support from President Donald Trump to address the problems that Baumgartner highlighted.

“President Trump can step in to save college sports today,” Baumgartner said. “My Restore College Sports Act is the roadmap, with fair revenue-sharing, rationalized conferences, and reasonable student compensation.”

Baumgartner criticized the settlement’s failure to address key issues within college athletics.

“This settlement doesn’t fix college sports,” Baumgartner stated. “It codifies a system that will hurt walk-ons; squeeze Olympic sports, and hollow out Title IX-compliant women’s teams—all to benefit a few power programs and television executives.”

“In 1905, college football was on the brink until President Theodore Roosevelt stepped in,” Baumgartner continued. “He understood that leadership matters. Trump is uniquely positioned to do the same. He knows how to disrupt broken systems and restore competitive balance.”

