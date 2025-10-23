WA pizza maker becomes first American to win this prestigious Italian award

They say victory is sweet – but a Washington state pizza maker just proved it can be savory, too.

Will Grant just did what no American has ever done: win a prestigious Premio Follie Lifetime Achievement Award.

Grant is the Master Pizzaiolo and owner of Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria in Kingston and That’s A Some Pizza on Bainbridge Island—and now the proud owner of the award.

What is the Premio Follie Lifetime Achievement Award?

The award recognizes a lifetime dedicated to the craft of pizza and being a groundbreaking innovator.

It is named after Mario Folliero Senior, a legendary figure in Italian pizza history known as a “storico della pizza” – or pizza historian. He wrote the first collection of poetry and stories about pizza.

The award was presented at the Pizza World Cup in Italy by his descendants, Mario and Alfredo Folliero. They are part of a four-generation Italian pizza dynasty.

What is the Pizza World Cup?

The Pizza World Cup is an international pizza competition that takes place annually in Rome.

It was founded 23 years ago by the Follieros.

Entries are judged by a jury of world-renowned chefs and pizza masters. Scoring is based on technical skill, taste and cooking technique.

Grant was a speaker and judge at this year’s Pizza World Cup – his second time in those roles. This year, he also coached two teams to first-place victories against competitors from seven countries.

“To be able to bring and coach two amazing teams and watch them take first place was an immense feeling of pride,” said Grant. “Seeing them succeed on that stage, representing American pizza in the heart of Italy--that’s what it’s all about.”

Grant’s slice of success

Grant’s slice of success is expansive. He is a certified Master Pizzaiolo, owner and instructor at the Pacific Northwest School of Pizza, instructor at Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli, brand ambassador for Baccio Cheese, and technical advisor for Le 5 Stagioni Flour.

“My life has been dedicated to the Italian ‘Arte Bianca,’ the art of white flour,” said Grant. “To be from the West Coast, using ancient sourdough techniques and being non-Italian, this latest award is very humbling and at the same time really groundbreaking in the world of pizza.”

He’s helped open 16 restaurants and has won the following awards:

2025 Premio Follie Lifetime Achievement Award

2023 Ranked #7 Pala pizza in World

2023 Ranked #3 Sandwich in World

2023 Guinness World Record holder

2022 Ranked #6 Pasta in USA

2022 Ranked #3 Bagel in World

2022 Ranked #2 Calzone in World

2019 Ranked #8 Pizza in Europe

2018 Ranked #19 Traditional Pizza in World

2018 Best Pizza in the Northwest Region

2017 Caputo Cup Non-Traditional Champion (Best Pizza in USA)

Grant’s restaurants

That’s A Some Pizza on Bainbridge Island was founded in 1984 by Lee and Marti Grant and is known for its Klondike Gold Rush sourdough crust. The starter has been in continuous use since 1984 and has earned international recognition.

Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria in Kingston was established in 2020, using the same sourdough starter. The restaurant serves Sicilian, New York and Detroit style pizzas.

