WA native Chris Pratt to introduce Seahawks at Super Bowl LX

SAN JOSE, California — To kick off the excitement for Super Bowl LX, two high-profile celebrities have been selected to introduce the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots for Sunday’s game.

Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt will introduce the Seahawks as they gear up to play in their fourth Super Bowl. He will be joined by Sayreville, New Jersey, born Jon Bon Jovi, who will announce the Patriots’ lineup, according to NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Super Bowl LX: Jon Bon Jovi will introduce the Patriots and Chris Pratt will introduce the Seahawks on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/1KFGbD2s3X — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2026

Seahawks grab WA superfan Chris Pratt for Super Bowl introduction

Pratt is a Seahawks superfan who had his upbringing in Lake Stevens. After that, he went on to star in several hit movies, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Moneyball, where Pratt played Scott Hatteburg, a former catcher for the Washington State Cougars.

Jon Bon Jovi is the lead singer for the famous rock group Bon Jovi, who have released timeless albums such as “Slippery When Wet” and “New Jersey,” which was a special nod to Jon Bon Jovi’s stomping grounds.

Ahead of the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl victory against the Denver Broncos, actor Kurt Russell delivered a fiery opening monologue for each team, famously labeling the Seahawks as the “ball hawks from the Pacific Northwest.”

In last year’s Super Bowl, actor Bradley Cooper introduced the Philadelphia Eagles alongside actor Jon Hamm, who introduced the Kansas City Chiefs.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group