WA mountaineer missing after 3,000 foot fall on Denali mountain route

A 41-year-old Washington man is missing after a fall along a popular mountain route in Denali National Park, the National Park Service confirmed.

In a press release from the National Park Service, the department stated that ongoing search operations are in progress throughout Mt. McKinley’s West Buttress on June 3.

The missing man, an unroped ski mountaineer, fell on June 2 at a location known as Squirrel Point and fell towards Peter’s Glacier, described as a rocky 3,000-foot face covered by glacial ice, according to the release.

“After witnessing the fall, the reporting party lowered over the edge as far as possible but was unable to see or hear the ski mountaineer,” the release said. “They then descended the West Buttress route for additional help and have now safely descended to Camp 1, where they are currently being taken care of by a ranger team.”

Search efforts have been halted due to bad weather, keeping rescue crews grounded.

