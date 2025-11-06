WA man pleads guilty to causing $26,000 damage to Clackamas energy station

PORTLAND, ORE. — A 31-year-old Washington man pleaded guilty to damaging an energy facility in Portland, Oregon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

Nathaniel Cheney was accused of causing $26,000 in damage to equipment at a substation in Clackamas, Oregon.

According to the U.S. attorney, Cheney damaged equipment necessary for the substation’s operation.

He faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

As part of his plea agreement, Cheney will be required to pay restitution in an amount recommended by the government.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18, 2026.

