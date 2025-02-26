WA high school teacher charged with sex crimes involving young children

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 33-year-old man who is believed to be a teacher at Archbishop Murphy High School (AMHS) in Everett was recently charged with two counts of sex crimes involving young children.

According to King County court records, prosecutors filed charges against the suspect, including dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of similar content between January 16, 2024 and July 16, 2024. King County Jail records show the suspect is being held on $250,000 bail, and is awaiting trial.

According to King County court records, some of the victims may have been as young as infants.

Searches on social media revealed the suspect listed his occupation as a teacher. On Facebook, he said he lives in King County. On LinkedIn, he said he’s been a teacher at AMHS for one year and seven months.

However, while a web search for the suspect revealed he was a teacher at AMHS, he did not appear on the school’s faculty website page. According to multiple sources, the suspect “disappeared” from the school last week, and students and staff did not know where he was.

Court records showed details of the images and depictions obtained by investigators are disturbing. Prosecutors describe many images as depicting children and sexual intercourse, masturbation, penetration, urination, defecation and sadomasochistic abuse.

KIRO Newsradio has contacted AMHS and the Archdiocese of Seattle. Neither have responded, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Follow Luke Duecy on X. Send news tips here.

