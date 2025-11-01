WA food banks preparing for surging demand with reduction of SNAP benefits

WASHINGTON — The IDIC Filipino Senior Center in Seattle is facing challenges as over 60% of the 300 seniors it serves weekly rely on SNAP benefits, which are at risk of reduction.

The potential reduction in SNAP benefits is causing concern among seniors like 94-year-old Natividad Tayao, who expressed worry about the impact on her ability to afford food as prices continue to rise.

“Of course, it will affect me so much,” said Natividad Tayao, reflecting the concerns of many seniors who depend on SNAP benefits.

Apollo Rimando, associated with the IDIC Filipino Senior Center, highlighted the difficulty of operating with low food bank supplies and the potential removal of SNAP benefits.

“It’ll be really difficult for us because with the food banks being low on supplies as it is, and then remove that ability for the seniors to get what they want at the supermarket, is really devastating,” said Rimando.

Nichelle Hilton, founder of Backpack Brigade, noted that schools are reaching out in preparation for higher food demand as they anticipate more children going hungry.

Backpack Brigade currently provides weekend meals to over 5,000 local students, and school districts are in a panic, trying to prepare for the increased need.

Some schools are creatively setting up pantries, similar to food banks, on-site to help families access food where their children are enrolled.

“They’re seeing if we have access to a bag of rice, a full thing of pasta – is there a way we can help them stock their pantry to feed the whole family – and that’s new for us,” said Hilton.

As the community braces for potential reductions in SNAP benefits, local organizations and schools are mobilizing to support vulnerable populations, highlighting the critical role of food assistance programs.

