WA Fish and Wildlife Police looking for who killed spike bull elk in Grays Harbor County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
MONTESANO, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police say a spike bull elk was illegally shot and killed near Montesano on or around November 6, and officials are looking to identify who is responsible.

The elk was shot and wasted on the Melbourne A-200 road in the Minot Game Management Unit, officials said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 360-902-2936 option 1, visit https://bit.ly/3T1dLjP and click on violations, or text WDFWTIP to 847411.

