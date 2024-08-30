WA Department of Corrections searching for inmate who escaped from Tumwater facility

The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) and local law enforcement are actively searching for 33-year-old Christopher Brinkley, who escaped from the Correctional Industries (CI) Headquarters in Tumwater Friday.

Brinkley, who was incarcerated at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center, a minimum security facility in Littlerock, was at the CI headquarters as part of his approved work program when he fled.

Brinkley was serving a sentence following his conviction in King County earlier this year for tampering with a witness and violating a protection order.

He had an earned release date of June 16, 2026.

He was last seen around noon wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

DOC staff and law enforcement are searching the surrounding area.

Authorities warn that anyone who sees Brinkley should not approach him but instead call 911 or contact DOC headquarters at 360-480-2696.

©2024 Cox Media Group