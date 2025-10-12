WA clergy not required to report abuse if it’s learned through confession

WASHINGTON — Clergy in Washington will remain mandatory reporters of child abuse-- sexual or otherwise-- but with a stipulation.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office has backed off an effort to expand the state’s mandatory reporting laws following pushback from the Catholic community and religious advocates.

The expansion would have mandated that clergy report abuse that was told to them under the confidentiality of confession.

A lawsuit filed to block that expansion says that reporting anything said in confession is a religious rights violation.

On Oct. 10, state and county prosecutors agreed to not enforce the reporting requirements for information clergy learn solely through confession or its equivalent in other faiths.

“Preventing abuse and upholding the sacred seal of confession are not mutually exclusive—we can and must do both,” said Jean Hill, Executive Director of the Washington State Catholic Conference. “That’s why the Church supported the law’s goal from the beginning and only asked for a narrow exemption to protect the sacrament. We’re grateful the state ultimately recognized it can prevent abuse without forcing priests to violate their sacred vows.”

“Today’s agreement respects the court’s decision in this case and maintains important protections for children,” said Attorney General Nick Brown. “It keeps crucial portions of Washington’s mandatory reporting law in place, while also preserving the Legislature’s authority to address issues with the law identified by the court.”

The stipulation now awaits approval by the court.

Clergy are still mandatory reporters under SB 5375, signed into law in May. Mandatory reporters are required to tell authorities if they suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, and include people working in many professions, including teachers, childcare workers, religious personnel and medical practitioners.

