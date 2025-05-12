WA car prowlers accused of using man’s garage door opener, then killing him

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department says it believes car prowlers found a garage door opener, used it to break into a home, and then killed the man inside.

The shooting happened on May 3 around 4 a.m.

Before it happened, police said several people had called 911 to report seeing people snooping inside cars in the area.

The man’s rental car was parked in his driveway – and police believe that’s where the culprits found his garage door opener.

Police said the prowlers shot and killed the man shortly after a confrontation inside the home.

There is no information that the suspects and the victim knew each other. Police believe it was a random attack.

Investigators are now working to identify the suspects.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Northeast 15th Street in the early morning of May 3 is asked to call Vancouver police.

