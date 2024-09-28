Volunteers from Washington help with aftermath of Helene

SEATTLE, Wash. — Volunteers from our area are stepping in to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

According to the American Red Cross, 15 volunteers from the Northwest region have been deployed.

The agency says others are on standby in case more help is needed in the days ahead.

Helene made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday, with winds reaching up to 140 miles per hour.

It moved through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

At least 52 people have died.

For those looking to help, the Red Cross says you can do the following:

• Make a financial donation to ensure people receive the help they need and don’t face this difficult time alone.

• Schedule an appointment to donate blood and ensure lifesaving blood is available for hospital patients in need.

• Sign up to volunteer.





