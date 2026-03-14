Volunteer wrestling coach arrested by Tumwater police

TUMWATER, Wash. — The Tumwater Police Department has arrested a volunteer wrestling coach from Black Hills High School.

The coach is accused of communicating inappropriately with a minor.

On February 25th, the Tumwater School District contacted the police department’s school resource officer about information they’d received.

The school district completed an initial administrative investigation and determined that the actions by the coach were possibly criminal in nature.

They notified the school resource officer, who interviewed student athletes and determined that the coach engaged in at least one instance of communication for immoral purposes with a minor, as well as some kind of assault with sexual motivation.

The suspect was brought into the police department, where he was interviewed and arrested.

At this time, the department says it hasn’t received additional reports of inappropriate behavior by this coach involving any other student-athletes.

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