Viral ‘Smiley Face Moon’ claim has some truth, but expect a twisted version

A planetary alignment early Friday morning could resemble a celestial smiley face—depending on where you’re looking from and how much imagination you bring—according to astronomers.

The viral claim that a smiley face will appear in the sky on April 25, 2025, made up of the crescent moon and two planets, has some basis in truth. But experts say the visual will not be quite as perfect as some social media posts suggest.

April 25: Triple Conjunction – A Smiley Face in the Sky.



The waning crescent Moon will align with Venus and Saturn, forming an enchanting "smiley face" in the sky! pic.twitter.com/VjhFDUNKWH — Curiosity (@MAstronomers) April 19, 2025

Skywatchers in the U.S. will see a thin crescent moon before sunrise, with Venus and Saturn nearby in the eastern sky.

From certain vantage points, the arrangement may look vaguely like a sideways smiley face close to the horizon.

Venus, the brightest planet visible from Earth, will be easily seen just before the moon rises. Saturn will appear nearby as a much dimmer point of light—forming the second “eye” in the imagined face.

People can expect to see the crescent moon about 8% illuminated, just a couple of days before the new moon phase. Depending on conditions, you might also catch a glimpse of earthshine—the faint glow caused by sunlight reflected off Earth lighting the dark side of the moon.

While the positioning of the moon and planets might resemble a smile from some parts of the globe, the effect will be more abstract from others.

Viewers in the U.K. and U.S., for example, will see the “face” tilted and stretched. The brightness difference between Venus and Saturn will also make the illusion less convincing, since Venus significantly outshines Saturn.

Two other planets—Mercury and Neptune—will technically be present within this sky scene, but neither will be visible to the naked eye due to their low brightness and proximity to the rising sun.

For an accurate look at what the sky will look like from your location, astronomers recommend using a virtual sky tool like Stellarium.

While you likely won’t see a perfect smiley face in the sky, the pre-dawn view of the moon, Venus and Saturn on April 25 will still be a beautiful and rare alignment worth a look.

