Viral ‘In-N-Out coming to Seattle’ sign sparks frenzy—here’s what the company says

In-N-Out has set up shop in Ridgefield with plans to open this summer, but could the famous fast-food chain establish a foothold in Seattle?

Last week, an In-N-Out sign mysteriously appeared in a Wallingford neighborhood, sparking speculation about whether the burger joint plans to continue expanding further North.

In-N-Out sign in Wallingford, real or fake?

A photo of an In-N-Out poster with the words “Coming 2026” was shared in a Seattle Reddit group over the weekend, which gave Seattle’s In-N-Out fanatics some false hope.

The poster was set up on the former Aqua Serene Hydro Gardens building that has been vacant since 2018, creating a theory that In-N-Out could potentially fill the void.

“An In N Out Burger sign reading “COMING 2026” has been spotted in Seattle’s Wallingford/Fremont neighborhood and people are going absolutely crazy. No word from the company yet, but the internet’s already treating it like a grand opening."

The poster had been removed on Monday afternoon, expanding the argument for people questioning its legitimacy.

Mike Abbate, vice president of store development for In-N-Out, dispelled the rumor in a statement on Tuesday.

“While we very much look forward to opening the first In-N-Out Burger location in the state of Washington soon, unfortunately, any information regarding plans to open a location in the Seattle area is inaccurate,” Abbate told KIRO Newsradio.

Abbate referred to the upcoming grand opening of their Ridgefield location, Washington’s first In-N-Out restaurant, set to open later this summer.

As for In-N-Out’s forward-looking plan to continue its expansion in Washington, Abbate put the rumor to rest.

“We currently do not have plans for expansion further north than the city of Ridgefield in the near future,” Abbate said.

The 76-year-old California fast-food chain is known for its burgers, fries, milkshakes, and a secret menu, where customers can order their food “animal style” with a variety of add-ons that include melted cheese and grilled onions on fries, and a mustard-cooked burger patty with pickles, grilled onions, and extra In-N-Out special sauce.

The closest In-N-Out location for Seattle consumers is currently in Keizer, Oregon, more than 200 miles away from Seattle.

The new Ridgefield location makes the commute slightly shorter, with Seattle soon being nearly 150 miles away from the closest In-N-Out burger.

New burger joint opening in Capitol Hill

Double O’ Burgers opened today at 422 East Pine Street in Capitol Hill, a walk-up burger restaurant from local restaurateur, Travis Rosenthal.

This is the second restaurant Rosenthal has opened in two months, and he noted that Double O’ Burgers is all about tasty, affordable smash burgers.

Rosenthal previously opened a rooftop Mexican bar, “Cantina del Sol,” in part of a four-restaurant plan, which will all be incorporated inside the same building.

The group bought the property for $3 million in April and expects the final two restaurants within the building will open by early fall.

