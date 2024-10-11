Violent crash into pole in Downtown Seattle kills 2

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a deadly two-car crash in the heart of Downtown Seattle Friday morning.

Seattle Fire Department medics and firefighters were called to Fourth Avenue and Pine Street near Westlake Center at 12:40 a.m.

Police said two men in a speeding SUV were heading west on Pine Street when they ran a red light and collided with a white car traveling north on Fourth Avenue.

The SUV then went out of control and slammed into a pole, killing both men, police said.

The occupants of the white car stayed at the scene, cooperated with police, and then were free to go.

The SUV is so mangled that it is hardly recognizable.

The intersection is shut down in all directions while the SPD traffic collision team investigates.

Drivers should avoid the area.









