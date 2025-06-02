VIDEO: SPD releases footage of officer-involved shooting, suspect’s arrest in Belltown

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has released bodycam footage of Friday’s officer-involved shooting in Belltown.

Police arrested a suspect following a shooting involving seven-year SPD Officer Patrick Satterwhite, who has been placed on administrative leave.

The video released by SPD contains graphic content. To view it, go here.

Details in Belltown officer-involved shooting

The shooting occurred near 3rd Avenue and Wall Street around 12:20 p.m. Friday, SPD confirmed.

Bike officers saw a drug deal in progress, and when they approached, a man ran off and police chased after him, SPD Chief Shon Barnes said during a press conference.

The man then allegedly turned and pointed a gun at officers. Officers took cover, and the man kept running.

Police reported that happened twice, before one of the two officers discharged their weapon—firing multiple times. The suspect then dropped his gun and surrendered, according to Barnes.

Despite multiple shots being fired, no one was injured. The suspect remains in custody.

This story was originally published on May 30, 2025. It has been updated and republished since then.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

