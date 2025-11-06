Video shows deadly crash in Lakewood following police chase

A man is dead and a woman was rushed to the hospital after a miles-long police chase ended in a crash in Lakewood Tuesday. Surveillance footage shows the moment of impact.

The suspect was headed north on Tacoma Way and jumped a curb before driving into a metal “Welcome to Lakewood” sign.

“And then I hear what I thought was a semi truck crashing,” Zach Lauridsen, who works nearby, said.

The footage shows the bike narrowly missing a pedestrian before slamming into the sign.

Moments later, a slew of squad cars are seen pulling up and officers run to the crash site.

“Straight out of a movie,” Lauridsen said. “I came out for all the commotion and see all the cops, the body, the passenger screaming. It was wild.”

The metal sign, which has since been removed, was ripped apart and twisted.

“It was in pieces. Crumpled up,” Lauridsen said. “Mind boggling to know a motorcycle did that.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 the chase started in Burien, when police pulled over a man and woman on what they believed to be a stolen motorcycle.

They also suspected the man of domestic violence.

The biker and his passenger took off, leading law enforcement from multiple agencies on a chase for half an hour.

“I saw Burien, SeaTac, King County,” Lauridsen said. “Lot of cops.”

Lakewood police are in charge of investigating the crash, though a spokesperson told KIRO 7 the agency was not involved in the chase.

There is no word on the passenger’s condition other than the fact she survived the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group