Video released of police shooting at Bellevue Transit Center

New information is shedding light on an officer-involved shooting at the Bellevue Transit Center back in December.

The King County Independent Force Investigation Team released a video over the weekend of officer body-worn camera footage of the encounter on December 12. The video can be viewed below, but be warned, it does contain graphic content.

Officers can be seen talking with the suspect, Mohamed Bangura, about a 911 call Bangura placed about two people fighting, luring officers to the Transit Center.

He can then be seen pulling a knife from his pocket and lunging at officers. Officers then opened fire, striking Bangura multiple times. An officer was also injured.

Prosecutors opposed release, citing pending trial

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office opposed the release of the video.

“The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Team routinely reviews officer-involved shootings and acknowledges video releases. Typically, those are cases where a person shot has died. The person shot in this case survived and was charged by King County Prosecutors with multiple felony crimes, and prosecutors statewide have an obligation under the law to protect the trial rights of the defendants,” a spokesperson stated.

“He’s charged with two counts of felony assault with deadly weapon enhancements, and we want our felony prosecution of the defendant to move forward. Multiple senior deputy prosecutors have reviewed this case information so far,” they continued.

The defendant pleaded not guilty on Jan. 6, and defendants are innocent until proven guilty in court.

Bangura is now awaiting trial on two counts of assault.

