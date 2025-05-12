VIDEO: Moving vans burn in Federal Way parking lot; person arrested for arson

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A person has been arrested on suspicion of arson after at least one U-Haul was engulfed in flames in a Home Depot parking lot.

South King Fire crews were sent to the scene at a Federal Way Home Depot around 10 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, a large fire consumed the U-Haul. It appears at least one other truck was burned by proximity.

It’s unclear if the trucks were empty or had someone’s belongings in them.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

South King Fire crews were dispatched to a fully involved commercial vehicle fire located in the parking lot of the Federal Way Home Depot. Thanks to quick work by @FederalWayPolice they arrested an individual for suspicion or arson.

©2025 Cox Media Group