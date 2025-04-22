VIDEO: Man arrested after approaching Snohomish home with large knife in hand

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — On March 6, Ring doorbell video captured a man wearing a ski mask knocking on a door in Snohomish — with a large knife in hand.

Before this, witnesses say the man had been waving a knife around and screaming at a nearby skate park.

Police tracked him down to the porch where the Ring video had been captured. He was ordered to put the knife down, to which he first refused and responded, “I’m going back where I came from.”

After deputies asked again, the man threw the knife down, along with several other knives that were in his pocket, and was detained.

The homeowner confirmed to police that he was downstairs when the man started banging on his front door, while his daughter was upstairs watching the Ring camera.

The man, Michael Searles Jr., was sentenced to twenty days for carrying a weapon with intent to intimidate, and was released at the end of March.

