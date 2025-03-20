VIDEO: Climate Pledge transforms from ice to hardwood for NCAA basketball tourney

SEATTLE — The Big Dance is officially in town!

Check out this time-lapse above or by clicking this link as crews transform the Climate Pledge Arena from the Kraken’s ice rink to hardwood courts in preparation for Seattle to host six games for the first and second rounds of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament.

First and second-round games take place this week, and the Sweet 16 kicks off on March 27. The Elite Eight will be played on March 29-30 before the Final Four tourney on April 5.

Games start on Friday, but teams will be showing up today, on March 20, to practice at Climate Pledge.

If you’re looking to catch some of the matchups in Seattle, here’s a few things to know:

Who is playing in Seattle

Friday, March 21

Memphis (5) vs Colorado State (12) | 11 a.m.

Maryland (4) vs Grand Canyon (13) | 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (4) vs Akron (13) | 4:35 p.m.

Oregon (5) vs Liberty (12) | 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, March 23 (Second round)

TBA (Two games)

Tickets

Tickets are still available but are all re-sells on Ticketmaster, the official ticket site through Climate Pledge. The lowest ticket prices are $76 for the earlier game on Friday and the lowest at $120 for the later game that day. Tickets for Sunday start at $150.

You can also get tickets for all three sessions, which start at $418.

Cybersecurity experts recommend going through Ticketmaster to reduce your chances of getting scammed, but if you choose to go through a resale site, experts recommend sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offer refund protections in the event of a scam.

