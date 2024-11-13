Video: Burien man arrested 41 times gets cuffed again in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A Burien man was recently arrested for his 42nd time according to Renton police—and it’s thanks to a tip from the community.

Detectives with the department say someone recognized a picture of 37-year-old Curt Cox that they posted online.

According to the department, it helped them link Cox to a stolen truck case that happened in July.

Body-worn video shows Cox putting up a fight when officers tried to cuff him. The department says he dropped or tossed a loaded gun–that was stolen–as well as stolen car keys when he tried to run from them.

Records show he has over a dozen prior felony convictions. He’s currently charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He remains in jail on $115,000 bail.

