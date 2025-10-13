Victims arrive at ER, triggering SODO shooting investigation

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says it is investigating a shooting in SODO after two men showed up at Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Police say a car drove up to the emergency room around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and a person jumped out, leaving the two victims inside.

One of the victims had been shot in the hand, while the other had multiple gunshot wounds.

The man with multiple gunshot wounds was reported to be in critical condition.

Officers began investigating and determined that the shooting occurred near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street in the SODO neighborhood.

Several shell casings were recovered at the scene, and the vehicle from the hospital was impounded.

Detectives from SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

