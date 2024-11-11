Veteran’s Day: Ways to celebrate, honor our vets

Monday is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor those who are currently serving or have served in the military.

Most government buildings and banks are closed.

Here are a few ways you can pay your respects or celebrate veterans.

More than 6,000 flags will be placed at the Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery from 10 a.m. to noon, with a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. It’s at 11111 Aurora Ave N. in Seattle.

Each flag placed is dedicated to a specific veteran.

The Museum of Flight is having a Veteran’s Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the film “The Metal Detector” and a Q&A with the director, Brendan Hughes, from noon to 1 p.m.

In Lynnwood, the Heroes Among Us celebration is happening at the Lynnwood Event Center from noon to 3:30 p.m. It includes a plated lunch, guest speakers, and a services fair at 3711 196th Street Southwest.

Find more Veteran’s Day events at this link.

Veterans are an integral part of our community. More than 50,000 veterans live in Snohomish County. They're our friends, family, neighbors, & colleagues.

Did you know that more than 270 Snohomish County government employees have served? We’re grateful to have them here.

To all… pic.twitter.com/mQMMPpcUgU — Snohomish County (@snocounty) November 11, 2024

































