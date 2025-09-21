Ventilation fans cause hours-long light rail shutdown in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Link light rail was shut down after the power supply to the controls on the ventilation fan malfunctioned during a busy Saturday afternoon.

Sound Transit says that the loss of power affected fans in one section of a tunnel from Westlake Station to the Capitol Hill Station.

Service was suspended between Westlake and the University of Washington while repair teams entered the tunnel to address the issue.

The transit agency said that the fans are an important part of the safety functions for the light rail service.

Service was restored to the stations by 6:00 p.m.

