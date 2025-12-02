Vandals cause over $20k worth of damage to Centralia Christmas light display

CENTRALIA, Wash. — The Centralia Police Department is looking for the Grinch who stole Christmas.

Overnight on Tuesday, Nov. 25, an unknown person or people damaged approximately one-third of the Christmas light displays that were set up for the annual Borst Lights celebration at Borst Park.

Centralia City Parks employees spent days setting up this year’s displays.

According to Centralia PD, an early estimate for damages falls between $20,000 and $30,000.

Centralia City Parks employees were able to replace or repair most of the damaged displays, so the Borst Lights will open as scheduled on Dec. 5.

In response to the vandalism, the Centralia Police Department has increased patrols in and around Borst Park and is “actively pursuing all investigative leads to identify those responsible for damaging our community tradition,” CPD wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information on the vandalism, call CPD during business hours at (360) 330-7680 or contact the non-emergency dispatch line 24/7 at (360) 740-1105.

©2025 Cox Media Group