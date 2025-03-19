Vancouver tax preparer allegedly costs U.S. Treasury millions; Charged with trying to kill son

VANCOUVER, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A man from Vancouver, Washington, who prepared thousands of tax returns, was indicted last week in connection with fraud.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington Wednesday, 52-year-old Keith Altamirano was indicted for 16 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent returns.

Altamirano operated Integrity Investments, LLC and conducted business as Servicios Latinos, Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller stated. Altamirano prepared at least 12,000 tax returns between 2017 and 2021, allegedly costing the U.S. Treasury more than $5 million in tax losses.

“According to the indictment, Altamirano falsified clients’ income tax submissions by listing fake medical expenses and charitable donations for deductions, listing fake cars for depreciation and expense deductions, and by listing fabricated and inflated business expenses,” the news release states.

The attorney’s office added that Altamirano allegedly concealed his fraud with “White Out” and omitted his name on his clients’ tax returns.

Vancouver tax preparer also charged for separate crime

Altamirano was also charged last month, according to officials, with attempted murder for allegedly intentionally crashing into the motorcycle that his son was riding.

The news release states that he allegedly claimed his car had been stolen and used to hit his son, but dashcam video revealed a different story. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Altamirano faces up to three years in prison per count and a $100,000 fine.

The tax fraud was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by the Economic Crimes Unit.

