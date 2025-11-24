UW Women’s Soccer team clinches a spot in the Elite Eight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virg. — The University of Washington Women’s Soccer team advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament after defeating top-seed Virginia.

The game ended dramatically in a penalty shootout, where the Huskies secured a win.

The match began with Kalea Eichenberger giving Washington an early lead in the 12th minute.

The Huskies maintain their advantage going into halftime.

But Virginia put up a fight, Addison Halpern scored, tying the game up in the second half.

In the 80th minute, Eichenberger received a red card.

The Dawgs were forced to play with only 10 players.

Both teams were able to hold each other off remainder of regular time and both overtime periods.

The Cavaliers’ goalkeeper Tanner Ijams was able to save Virginia from the first shootout attempt.

Anna Menti, Julia Hüsch, Alex Buck, and Samiah Shell set up midfielder Lucy Newlin for the game-winning penalty kick.

Newlin strikes the ball into the right corner, giving the Huskies the win.

Washington will now face Duke, the second seed and No. 11-ranked team, in the Elite Eight on Nov. 28.

The match will be at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

©2025 Cox Media Group