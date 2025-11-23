UW study: Researchers highlight new diagnosis tied to chronic cannabis use

SEATTLE — The University of Washington says that a condition that has been connected to chronic cannabis use has been recognized as a formal diagnosis.

Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome is a condition tied to long-term cannabis use that can cause severe stomach pain, vomiting, and nausea.

On October 1, the World Health Organization added an official diagnosis code for the syndrome to its medical manual.

That update now gives doctors a clear way to diagnose the condition — something especially helpful for addiction researchers.

It also lets providers spot the condition more easily by reviewing a patient’s medical history.

“It helps us count and monitor these cases,” said Beatriz Carlini, a research associate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine who studies the health effects of cannabis.

Because the syndrome is still relatively new, many doctors aren’t familiar with it, and they’re not entirely sure why it affects some cannabis users and not others.

For treatment, doctors have found that home remedies like hot showers help with symptoms when other treatments don’t work.

Medications like Haldol, and even over-the-counter options such as capsaicin cream, can help ease symptoms.

