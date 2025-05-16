UW study: Could targeting neurons in the brain help treat type 2 diabetes?

A study conducted by the University of Washington suggests that the brain could play a role in type 2 diabetes, a departure from what scientists previously thought about the disease, UW said in a release.

"Conventional wisdom is that diabetes, particularly type 2 diabetes, stems from a combination of genetic predisposition and lifestyle factors, including obesity, lack of physical activity and poor diet," the release said.

A summary of the study said that elevated blood sugar in mice with diabetes can be linked to an excessively active set of neurons in the brain.

By injecting a peptide into the brain, scientists found that it caused diabetes to go into remission in the mice.

Dr. Michael Schwartz, a corresponding author in the study, said that these trials could help clinicians better understand how to treat diabetes.

Schwartz said further research could eventually lead to applying their findings to human clinical trials.

To read more on the study, visit newsroom.uw.edu.

