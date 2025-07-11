UW rower wins “The Oarsman” Award from IRCA

SEATTLE — University of Washington’s Logan Ullrich has joined an elite list of student-athletes honored as their sport’s National Athlete of the Year.

Ullrich won the inaugural “The Oarsman” Award from the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches’ Association (IRCA), the national governing body for college men’s rowing.

Ullrich is a 2024 Olympic silver medalist and led the Huskies to their 21st Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championship in 2025.

“The Oarsman award stands as a tribute to those rare athletes who achieve greatness not only through personal excellence but through a lasting commitment to their team, their sport, and the values that define true champions,” the IRCA website states.

“At Washington, we spend a lot of time talking about what it takes to be a true ‘oarsman,’” said UW head coach Michael Callahan. “There’s a lot more to it than simply pulling an oar through the water, and Logan embodies everything that makes the ideal oarsman on and off the water. We couldn’t be more pleased that he has received this honor.”

Ullrich came to the UW in 2022-23 on the “Michael Hess Scholarship For Men’s Rowing.” He spent the majority of his freshman season in the varsity eight. He finished fourth in the IRA grand final before going on to row in a UW four that won the Visitors’ Challenge Cup at Henley that summer.

Ullrich took the 2023-24 school year off to train with the New Zealand National Team, earning a place in the Kiwi men’s four that won the silver medal in Paris.

He returned to Seattle and led the Huskies to a national title, winning the Schoch Cup vs. Cal in The Dual, as well as the Windermere Cup vs. a New Zealand crew, along the way.

Ullrich has now turned his focus to the single sculls. He opened his senior national team career in that race category in a World Cup event in Lucerne, Switzerland, earlier this summer, and took home the gold medal.

Ullrich will now join the growing list of athletes from UW who were named their sport’s National Athlete of the Year. That list includes softball’s Danielle Lawrie; golfers Nick Taylor and Chris Williams; baseball’s Tim Lincecum; basketball’s Kelsey Plum; football’s Michael Penix Jr. (Maxwell Award); and volleyball stars Courtney Thompson and Krista Vansant.

©2025 Cox Media Group