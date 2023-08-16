UW Medicine gives tips to sleep well during a heat wave

Sleeping during a heat wave with no air conditioning can be tough. The University of Washington Medicine gave some tips to get quality sleep.
Dr. Martha Billings, a physician at the Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview, suggests:
- Limiting excess bedding.
- Circulating air around your bedroom with a fan in front of an open window.
- Drinking cold water.
- Not doing vigorous exercise in the evening.
Billings also says that consistent sound, such as white noise, can provide comfort or distraction.
“Some white noise I think can be helpful to kind of cut down on the environmental noises, because everyone has their window open,” said Billings.
Billings also suggests taking a cool or warm shower before bed.
“Take a hot shower to kind of vasodilate or take a cool shower and just get, especially your head, wet,” said Billings. “That can really cool your body down and then kind of relax you as well.”
