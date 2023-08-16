UW Medicine gives tips to sleep well during a heat wave

Sleeping during a heat wave with no air conditioning can be tough. The University of Washington Medicine gave some tips to get quality sleep.

Dr. Martha Billings, a physician at the Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview, suggests:

Limiting excess bedding.

Circulating air around your bedroom with a fan in front of an open window.

Drinking cold water.

Not doing vigorous exercise in the evening.

Billings also says that consistent sound, such as white noise, can provide comfort or distraction.

“Some white noise I think can be helpful to kind of cut down on the environmental noises, because everyone has their window open,” said Billings.

Billings also suggests taking a cool or warm shower before bed.

“Take a hot shower to kind of vasodilate or take a cool shower and just get, especially your head, wet,” said Billings. “That can really cool your body down and then kind of relax you as well.”

