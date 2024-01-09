RECAP: UW Huskies lose CFP Championship Game against Michigan

HOUSTON — The Washington Huskies lost the CFP Championship game against the Michigan Wolverines.

Here’s a recap of the game:

Michigan Wolverines’ running back Donovan Edwards scored the first touchdown and points of the game with a 41-yard run with 10:14 left in the first quarter. A successful field goal made it 7-0.

UW put its first points on the board as Kicker Grady Gross made a 25 yard field with 3:56 left.

Michigan responded right back with a second touchdown by Edwards as he juked his way to the end zone with a 46-yard run at 2:13.

The first points of the second quarter came in the form a field goal from Michigan’s James turner. The score totaled 17-3.

With less than a minute left in the second quarter, the Huskies scored their first touchdown.

Huskies’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw a 3-yard pass to Jalen McMillan to the end zone with 42 seconds left in the first half.

Only trailing by 7 points when the third quarter rolled around, Michigan scored again with another field goal – making it 20 -10.

after a 7-play drive, Gross was able to close the gap with another field goal from the 35 yard line.

The first 4th quarter score came at 7:09, as running back Blake Corum punches a 12-yard touchdown. Although, the field goal after the score was almost missed the goalpost, the score tallied to 13-27.

After a costly interception at the Washington 8 yard line and an 80-yard return, Michigan’s Corum scored his second touchdown of night.

Michigan won the game 34-13.

This is the Wolverines’ first CFP Championship win since 1997.





































