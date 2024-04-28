Concerns raised after second Burien person dies from suspected overdose

BURIEN, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the City of Burien have confirmed a second death in the downtown area in a week.

According to KCSO, police and medical units responded to a medical emergency in-progress on Saturday at approximately 4:30pm. The person was found on the sidewalk “near or among several tents” in front of City Hall.

Despite the best efforts of emergency responders, police, and bystanders, the person passed away at the scene. KSCO has not yet confirmed the cause of death, though Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling has confirmed the death as an overdose.

As of Saturday night, KCSO told KIRO 7 it blocked the road in front of City Hall as part of its investigation into the death.

The death follows a continuing battle around the city’s controversial camping ban, including months of complaints and potential legal action.

Just one week ago, a man was found dead inside a first-floor bathroom in a building that houses the Burien Public Library and City Hall. The King County Medical Examiner says 35-year-old Eddie Andrade died from a drug overdose after taking a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Schilling warned of this scenario reoccurring when we spoke with him last week, saying, “We were getting folks off the street and into shelters and had no overdoses... the number of outside public camping was shrinking and since they’ve stopped enforcing the camping ban, we’ve seen an overdose death every two weeks.”

Schilling confirmed this as the fourth overdose since Burien stopped enforcing its camping ban, highlighting the city’s increasing frustration with the situation.

King County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

















©2024 Cox Media Group