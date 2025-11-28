USPS launches its real-time mail counter for the holiday season

WASHINGTON STATE — The countdown to Christmas has begun.

And the United States Postal Service (USPS) has its own countdown.

USPS announced in a release that it started its annual real-time Holiday Mail Counter.

The counter is live on the USPS website.

The counter keeps a count of all the packages it’s ready to handle.

There is also a counter of how many packages

The postal service says it has increased its daily processing capacity to 88 million packages from 60 million last holiday season.

It is also planning to hire 14,000 temporary employees to handle the volume of packages expected this year.

USPS says these preparations were made to provide reliable, efficient service for the holiday season.

