USPS: Cost of stamps not going up in January

WASHINGTON — On Friday, the United States Postal Service announced it does not plan to raise stamp rates in January 2025.

The decision came after the postmaster did not recommend raising the price and was approved by the Governors of the USPS.

“Our strategies are working and projected inflation is declining,” said Postmaster General DeJoy. “Therefore, we will wait until at least July before proposing any increases for market dominant services.”

USPS wrote that its strategy is to boost service reliability, cost efficiency and overall productivity.

The decision affects the cost of a stamp to mail a 1-ounce First Class letter.

The postmaster will once again consider if stamp prices will rise in July 2025.

