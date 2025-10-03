USPS announces temporary price change for 2025 holiday shipping season

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is implementing a temporary price change for some package services for the 2025 peak holiday season.

Why are some USPS prices going up this holiday season?

According to USPS, the temporary price adjustment is to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful peak season.

To make sure your holiday shipments arrive in time, USPS recommends shipping parcels by mid-December.

For more recommended deadlines for the holiday mailing and shipping season, click here.

Which USPS services will get temporary price increases?

The planned peak-season pricing, approved by the governors of the Postal Service in August, will affect prices on these parcels: Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select. USPS confirmed that no other products or services will be affected.

The temporary rates will go into effect at 10 p.m. PST on Oct. 5, 2025, and remain in place until 10 p.m. PST on Jan. 18, 2026.

The most commonly used rates that are changing for the holidays are listed below, or you can click here for more information.

Retail:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zone 1-4

$0.40 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.



$0.60 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.



$0.95 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.



$3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Zone 5-9

$0.90 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$1.45 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$3.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.



$7.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate

$1.45 for Large Flat Rate Boxes.



$0.90 for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage Zone 5-9

$0.50 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$1.00 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$2.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.



$5.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express

$1.10 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.



$2.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$2.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.



$4.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$3.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.



$9.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.



$9.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.



$16.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate

$2.00 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes.

Commercial:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zone 1-4, and Parcel Select (all entries)

$0.30 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs and Cubic Tiers 1-3.



$0.45 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs and Cubic Tiers 4-5 (PM), 4-9 (GA).



$0.75 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs and Cubic Tier 10 (GA).



$2.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Zone 5-9

$0.70 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs and Cubic Tiers 1-3.



$1.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs and Cubic Tiers 4-5.



$2.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.



$6.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate

$1.25 for Large Flat Rate Boxes.



$0.70 for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage Zone 5-9

$0.35 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs and Cubic Tiers 1-3.



$0.75 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs and Cubic Tiers 4-9.



$1.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs and Cubic Tier 10.



$5.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express:

$1.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.



$1.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.



$1.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.



$3.95 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.



$3.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.



$7.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.



$8.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.



$13.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate

$1.75 for Flat Rate Envelopes.

