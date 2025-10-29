USGS reports pair of offshore quakes near Oregon, strongest at magnitude 5.4

Two earthquakes — a magnitude 5.4 followed by a magnitude 4.8 — struck off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The stronger quake hit at 6 a.m., centered about 280 miles west of Newport at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

The smaller 4.8-magnitude quake was recorded about an hour earlier at 4:52 a.m., also offshore and at the same depth, the USGS reported.

Both quakes occurred in the Pacific Ocean along the Blanco Fracture Zone, a tectonically active area that frequently produces moderate offshore shaking.

Because the quakes were far from land, no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Local emergency officials said there were no tsunami warnings, and seismologists noted that the depth and offshore location reduced the risk of strong shaking along the coast.

Although moderate earthquakes in this area are not unusual, the two quakes occurred relatively close together in time and location, prompting scientists to monitor the region for aftershocks.

Residents in coastal towns such as Newport and Florence reported feeling mild shaking, but no disruptions.

